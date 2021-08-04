Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Earnings results for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

NICE last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company earned $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.54 million. NICE has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.2. Earnings for NICE are expected to grow by 13.37% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.51 per share. NICE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NICE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $291.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.79%. The high price target for NICE is $330.00 and the low price target for NICE is $260.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NICE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $291.08, NICE has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $275.15. NICE has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

NICE does not currently pay a dividend. NICE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, NICE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of NICE is held by insiders. 61.40% of the stock of NICE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NICE are expected to grow by 13.37% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.51 per share. The P/E ratio of NICE is 90.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of NICE is 90.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.41. NICE has a PEG Ratio of 5.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NICE has a P/B Ratio of 6.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

