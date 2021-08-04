Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Earnings results for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

NiSource last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.8. Earnings for NiSource are expected to grow by 5.22% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.41 per share. NiSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. NiSource will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5066799”.

Analyst Opinion on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NiSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.46%. The high price target for NI is $30.00 and the low price target for NI is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NiSource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NiSource has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NiSource is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NiSource will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.41% next year. This indicates that NiSource will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

In the past three months, NiSource insiders have sold 131.61% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $126,900.00 in company stock and sold $293,910.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of NiSource is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of NiSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NiSource (NYSE:NI



Earnings for NiSource are expected to grow by 5.22% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of NiSource is 69.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of NiSource is 69.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. NiSource has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NiSource has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

