worth buying post Earnings results? Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Earnings results for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Nomura last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nomura has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Nomura are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share. Nomura has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nomura in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Nomura.

Dividend Strength: Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Nomura does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Nomura is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nomura will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.49% next year. This indicates that Nomura will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

In the past three months, Nomura insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Nomura is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nomura (NYSE:NMR



Earnings for Nomura are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomura is 10.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Nomura is 10.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Nomura has a PEG Ratio of 0.33. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nomura has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here