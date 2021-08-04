Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Earnings results for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Novavax last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.40. The firm earned $447 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year (($9.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Novavax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.42) to $30.21 per share. Novavax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Novavax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158313”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novavax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $225.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.58%. The high price target for NVAX is $294.00 and the low price target for NVAX is $105.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Novavax does not currently pay a dividend. Novavax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Novavax insiders have sold 17,413.80% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $97,748.00 in company stock and sold $17,119,393.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Novavax is held by insiders. 56.58% of the stock of Novavax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Novavax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.42) to $30.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Novavax is -20.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Novavax is -20.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Novavax has a P/B Ratio of 19.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

