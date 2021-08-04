Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Earnings results for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.36 per share. Novo Nordisk A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novo Nordisk A/S in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Novo Nordisk A/S has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 48.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Novo Nordisk A/S will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.58% next year. This indicates that Novo Nordisk A/S will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

In the past three months, Novo Nordisk A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Novo Nordisk A/S is held by insiders. Only 5.56% of the stock of Novo Nordisk A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO



Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 32.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 32.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a PEG Ratio of 3.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Novo Nordisk A/S has a P/B Ratio of 22.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

