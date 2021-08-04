Did they just beat EPS? NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Earnings results for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

NRG Energy last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to decrease by -0.32% in the coming year, from $6.24 to $6.22 per share. NRG Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. NRG Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NRG Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.08%. The high price target for NRG is $57.00 and the low price target for NRG is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NRG Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NRG Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NRG Energy is 54.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NRG Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.90% next year. This indicates that NRG Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

In the past three months, NRG Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $533,064.00 in company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by insiders. 96.90% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG



Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to decrease by -0.32% in the coming year, from $6.24 to $6.22 per share. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 33.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 33.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. NRG Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.16. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. NRG Energy has a P/B Ratio of 6.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

