How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Earnings results for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Open Text last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business earned $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Open Text has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.0. Earnings for Open Text are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.36 per share. Open Text has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Open Text will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 604-674-8052 with passcode “7298#”.

Analyst Opinion on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Text in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.71%. The high price target for OTEX is $60.00 and the low price target for OTEX is $47.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Open Text has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.86, Open Text has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $51.86. Open Text has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Open Text has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Open Text is 13.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Open Text will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.31% next year. This indicates that Open Text will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

In the past three months, Open Text insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.58% of the stock of Open Text is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.59% of the stock of Open Text is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX



Earnings for Open Text are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Open Text is 90.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Open Text is 90.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Open Text has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here