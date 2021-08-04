How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Earnings results for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company earned $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. Earnings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.67 per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.96%. The high price target for OCDX is $27.00 and the low price target for OCDX is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

In the past three months, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX



Earnings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is 75.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is 75.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

