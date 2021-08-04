Did they just beat EPS? Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Earnings results for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Osisko Gold Royalties last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Osisko Gold Royalties has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.0. Earnings for Osisko Gold Royalties are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.44 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.26%. The high price target for OR is $27.50 and the low price target for OR is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Osisko Gold Royalties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.21, Osisko Gold Royalties has a forecasted upside of 57.3% from its current price of $13.49. Osisko Gold Royalties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Osisko Gold Royalties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Osisko Gold Royalties is 38.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Osisko Gold Royalties will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Osisko Gold Royalties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

In the past three months, Osisko Gold Royalties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.15% of the stock of Osisko Gold Royalties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR



Earnings for Osisko Gold Royalties are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Osisko Gold Royalties is 71.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Osisko Gold Royalties is 71.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a PEG Ratio of 1.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Osisko Gold Royalties has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here