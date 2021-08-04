How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Earnings results for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Owl Rock Capital last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($2.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Owl Rock Capital are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.30 per share. Owl Rock Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Owl Rock Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5397663”.

Analyst Opinion on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.76%. The high price target for ORCC is $15.00 and the low price target for ORCC is $13.50. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Owl Rock Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 93.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Owl Rock Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.38% in the coming year. This indicates that Owl Rock Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

In the past three months, Owl Rock Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,075,232.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Owl Rock Capital is held by insiders. 45.34% of the stock of Owl Rock Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC



Earnings for Owl Rock Capital are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 6.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 6.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Owl Rock Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

