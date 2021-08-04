numbers crunched for you before earnings results Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Earnings results for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Pactiv Evergreen last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow by 43.59% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.68 per share. Pactiv Evergreen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Pactiv Evergreen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pactiv Evergreen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.22%. The high price target for PTVE is $19.00 and the low price target for PTVE is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pactiv Evergreen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 28.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pactiv Evergreen will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.81% next year. This indicates that Pactiv Evergreen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

In the past three months, Pactiv Evergreen insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $393,310.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Pactiv Evergreen is held by insiders. Only 22.37% of the stock of Pactiv Evergreen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE



Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow by 43.59% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 9.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 9.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Pactiv Evergreen has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

