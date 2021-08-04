Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Earnings results for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Palomar last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.0. Earnings for Palomar are expected to grow by 27.39% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.07 per share. Palomar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Palomar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721260”.

Analyst Opinion on Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palomar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.03%. The high price target for PLMR is $125.00 and the low price target for PLMR is $78.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Palomar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar does not currently pay a dividend. Palomar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

In the past three months, Palomar insiders have sold 9,216.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $23,188.00 in company stock and sold $2,160,201.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Palomar is held by insiders. 89.27% of the stock of Palomar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR



Earnings for Palomar are expected to grow by 27.39% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Palomar is 191.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Palomar is 191.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Palomar has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

