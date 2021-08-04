Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Earnings results for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Parker-Hannifin last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has generated $10.79 earnings per share over the last year ($11.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for Parker-Hannifin are expected to grow by 14.45% in the coming year, from $14.95 to $17.11 per share. Parker-Hannifin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Parker-Hannifin will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $336.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.64%. The high price target for PH is $375.00 and the low price target for PH is $245.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Parker-Hannifin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $336.17, Parker-Hannifin has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $309.43. Parker-Hannifin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Parker-Hannifin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 38.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Parker-Hannifin will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.08% next year. This indicates that Parker-Hannifin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

In the past three months, Parker-Hannifin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,203,140.00 in company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Parker-Hannifin is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of Parker-Hannifin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH



Earnings for Parker-Hannifin are expected to grow by 14.45% in the coming year, from $14.95 to $17.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Parker-Hannifin has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Parker-Hannifin has a P/B Ratio of 6.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here