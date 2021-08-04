Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Earnings results for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Parsons last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company earned $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Earnings for Parsons are expected to grow by 17.10% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.26 per share. Parsons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Parsons will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6787437”.

Analyst Opinion on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parsons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.74%. The high price target for PSN is $70.00 and the low price target for PSN is $33.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons does not currently pay a dividend. Parsons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

In the past three months, Parsons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Parsons is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Parsons (NYSE:PSN



Earnings for Parsons are expected to grow by 17.10% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 41.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 41.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Parsons has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Parsons has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

