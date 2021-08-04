Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Earnings results for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Paylocity last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Its revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.0. Earnings for Paylocity are expected to grow by 18.68% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.08 per share. Paylocity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Paylocity will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paylocity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $197.34, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.00%. The high price target for PCTY is $220.00 and the low price target for PCTY is $165.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paylocity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $197.34, Paylocity has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $203.45. Paylocity has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Paylocity does not currently pay a dividend. Paylocity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Paylocity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 32.90% of the stock of Paylocity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.48% of the stock of Paylocity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Paylocity are expected to grow by 18.68% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Paylocity is 180.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Paylocity is 180.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Paylocity has a P/B Ratio of 27.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

