Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Earnings results for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

PDC Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business earned $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PDC Energy are expected to grow by 23.24% in the coming year, from $5.68 to $7.00 per share. PDC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. PDC Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7659173”.

Analyst Opinion on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.55%. The high price target for PDCE is $69.00 and the low price target for PDCE is $20.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.30, PDC Energy has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $38.73. PDC Energy has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PDC Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PDC Energy is 23.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PDC Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.86% next year. This indicates that PDC Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

In the past three months, PDC Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $631,102.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of PDC Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE



Earnings for PDC Energy are expected to grow by 23.24% in the coming year, from $5.68 to $7.00 per share. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

