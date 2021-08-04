Wall street estimates Earnings report Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Earnings results for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Pembina Pipeline last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pembina Pipeline has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 17.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.46 per share. Pembina Pipeline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Pembina Pipeline will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-849-0833 with passcode “3757059”.

Analyst Opinion on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.68%. The high price target for PBA is $42.00 and the low price target for PBA is $37.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pembina Pipeline has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.67, Pembina Pipeline has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $32.87. Pembina Pipeline has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pembina Pipeline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 65.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pembina Pipeline will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.02% next year. This indicates that Pembina Pipeline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

In the past three months, Pembina Pipeline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.87% of the stock of Pembina Pipeline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA



Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 17.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is -46.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is -46.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pembina Pipeline has a PEG Ratio of 3.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pembina Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

