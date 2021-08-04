worth buying post Earnings results? Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Earnings results for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.69.

Penn National Gaming last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Penn National Gaming has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Penn National Gaming are expected to decrease by -4.90% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.72 per share. Penn National Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Penn National Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.15%. The high price target for PENN is $151.00 and the low price target for PENN is $31.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penn National Gaming has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Penn National Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

In the past three months, Penn National Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Penn National Gaming is held by insiders. 85.89% of the stock of Penn National Gaming is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN



Earnings for Penn National Gaming are expected to decrease by -4.90% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Penn National Gaming is -476.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Penn National Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

