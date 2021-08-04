Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Earnings results for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Playtika last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business earned $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.8. Earnings for Playtika are expected to grow by 26.32% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.20 per share. Playtika has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Playtika will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Playtika in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.60%. The high price target for PLTK is $42.00 and the low price target for PLTK is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Playtika has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.36, Playtika has a forecasted upside of 69.6% from its current price of $22.03. Playtika has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika does not currently pay a dividend. Playtika does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

In the past three months, Playtika insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.64% of the stock of Playtika is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK



Earnings for Playtika are expected to grow by 26.32% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Playtika is 91.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Playtika is 91.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16.

