Will stock surge before Earnings results? Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Earnings results for Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.51%. The high price target for PCOR is $105.00 and the low price target for PCOR is $100.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Procore Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

In the past three months, Procore Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR



Earnings for Procore Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.52) per share.

