Did they just beat EPS? Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Earnings results for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Quanta Services last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.58 per share. Quanta Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Quanta Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanta Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.58%. The high price target for PWR is $115.00 and the low price target for PWR is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanta Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.00, Quanta Services has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $91.18. Quanta Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services has a dividend yield of 0.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanta Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quanta Services is 7.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanta Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.24% next year. This indicates that Quanta Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

In the past three months, Quanta Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,169,209.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Quanta Services is held by insiders. 87.19% of the stock of Quanta Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR



Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.17. Quanta Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

