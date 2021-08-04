Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Earnings results for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Rayonier last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.9. Earnings for Rayonier are expected to grow by 24.39% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.51 per share. Rayonier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Rayonier will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-1613 with passcode “3999”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rayonier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.62%. The high price target for RYN is $36.00 and the low price target for RYN is $31.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rayonier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Rayonier has a forecasted downside of 11.6% from its current price of $37.34. Rayonier has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Rayonier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rayonier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rayonier is 432.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rayonier will have a dividend payout ratio of 211.76% in the coming year. This indicates that Rayonier may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Rayonier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,165,384.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Rayonier is held by insiders. 86.86% of the stock of Rayonier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Rayonier are expected to grow by 24.39% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 248.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 248.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. Rayonier has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

