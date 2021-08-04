Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Earnings results for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Regency Centers last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Regency Centers has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.1. Earnings for Regency Centers are expected to grow by 4.40% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.56 per share. Regency Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Regency Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-689-8562.

Analyst Opinion on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regency Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.19%. The high price target for REG is $70.00 and the low price target for REG is $54.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Regency Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.55, Regency Centers has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $64.31. Regency Centers has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Regency Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regency Centers is 80.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Regency Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.85% next year. This indicates that Regency Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

In the past three months, Regency Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,747,997.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by insiders. 90.36% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG



Earnings for Regency Centers are expected to grow by 4.40% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 73.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 73.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Regency Centers has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regency Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

