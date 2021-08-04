Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Earnings results for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Renewable Energy Group last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm earned $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Earnings for Renewable Energy Group are expected to decrease by -1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $3.87 per share. Renewable Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Renewable Energy Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721918”.

Analyst Opinion on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Renewable Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.30%. The high price target for REGI is $115.00 and the low price target for REGI is $35.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Renewable Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.09, Renewable Energy Group has a forecasted upside of 36.3% from its current price of $58.76. Renewable Energy Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group does not currently pay a dividend. Renewable Energy Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

In the past three months, Renewable Energy Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,369,494.00 in company stock. Only 2.47% of the stock of Renewable Energy Group is held by insiders. 92.21% of the stock of Renewable Energy Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI



Earnings for Renewable Energy Group are expected to decrease by -1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $3.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Renewable Energy Group is 27.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Renewable Energy Group is 27.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.99. Renewable Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

