Earnings and Growth Analysis : Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Earnings results for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Rent-A-Center last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Rent-A-Center are expected to grow by 14.82% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.43 per share. Rent-A-Center has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Rent-A-Center will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rent-A-Center in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.04%. The high price target for RCII is $75.00 and the low price target for RCII is $52.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rent-A-Center has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rent-A-Center is 35.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rent-A-Center will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.28% next year. This indicates that Rent-A-Center will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

In the past three months, Rent-A-Center insiders have sold 22,709.38% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,878.00 in company stock and sold $3,393,579.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Rent-A-Center is held by insiders. 74.91% of the stock of Rent-A-Center is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII



Earnings for Rent-A-Center are expected to grow by 14.82% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Rent-A-Center is 16.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Rent-A-Center is 16.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Rent-A-Center has a P/B Ratio of 5.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

