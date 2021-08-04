How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

ResMed last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company earned $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.2. Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 14.91% in the coming year, from $5.30 to $6.09 per share. ResMed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. ResMed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721425”.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ResMed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $241.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.57%. The high price target for RMD is $270.00 and the low price target for RMD is $210.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ResMed has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ResMed has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ResMed is 32.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ResMed will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.62% next year. This indicates that ResMed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ResMed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,345,386.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of ResMed is held by insiders. 67.15% of the stock of ResMed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 14.91% in the coming year, from $5.30 to $6.09 per share. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 87.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 87.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. ResMed has a PEG Ratio of 3.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ResMed has a P/B Ratio of 15.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

