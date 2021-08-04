Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Earnings results for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Revolve Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm earned $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revolve Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.9. Earnings for Revolve Group are expected to grow by 22.09% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.05 per share. Revolve Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Revolve Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2098045”.

Analyst Opinion on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revolve Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.14%. The high price target for RVLV is $80.00 and the low price target for RVLV is $18.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group does not currently pay a dividend. Revolve Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

In the past three months, Revolve Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $105,868,967.00 in company stock. 51.12% of the stock of Revolve Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.88% of the stock of Revolve Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV



Earnings for Revolve Group are expected to grow by 22.09% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Revolve Group is 68.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Revolve Group is 68.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.42. Revolve Group has a PEG Ratio of 5.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Revolve Group has a P/B Ratio of 25.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

