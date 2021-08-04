Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Earnings results for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45.

Rocket Companies last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -29.47% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.34 per share. Rocket Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.93%. The high price target for RKT is $35.00 and the low price target for RKT is $12.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rocket Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Rocket Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Rocket Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 93.20% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.67% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -29.47% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Rocket Companies is 5.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Rocket Companies is 5.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Rocket Companies has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Rocket Companies has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

