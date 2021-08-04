Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Earnings results for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Sempra Energy last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has generated $8.03 earnings per share over the last year ($13.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Sempra Energy are expected to grow by 3.83% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $8.41 per share. Sempra Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Sempra Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “1398783”.

Analyst Opinion on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.46%. The high price target for SRE is $158.00 and the low price target for SRE is $135.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sempra Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.43, Sempra Energy has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $131.98. Sempra Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sempra Energy has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sempra Energy is 54.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sempra Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.32% next year. This indicates that Sempra Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

In the past three months, Sempra Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by insiders. 84.01% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE



Earnings for Sempra Energy are expected to grow by 3.83% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $8.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. Sempra Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sempra Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

