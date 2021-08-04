Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Earnings results for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-4.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Its revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $7.84 earnings per share over the last year (($33.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.30) to $1.02 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Sinclair Broadcast Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.79%. The high price target for SBGI is $35.00 and the low price target for SBGI is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Sinclair Broadcast Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is 10.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Sinclair Broadcast Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Sinclair Broadcast Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

In the past three months, Sinclair Broadcast Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,124,461.00 in company stock. 37.70% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.30% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI



Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.30) to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

