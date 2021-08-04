Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Earnings results for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business earned $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SiteOne Landscape Supply has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.1. Earnings for SiteOne Landscape Supply are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.21 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. SiteOne Landscape Supply will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721128”.

Analyst Opinion on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $184.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.78%. The high price target for SITE is $207.00 and the low price target for SITE is $140.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SiteOne Landscape Supply has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $184.50, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $169.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply does not currently pay a dividend. SiteOne Landscape Supply does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

In the past three months, SiteOne Landscape Supply insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,768,668.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE



Earnings for SiteOne Landscape Supply are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 51.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 51.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a P/B Ratio of 9.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here