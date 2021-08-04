Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Earnings results for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

SiTime last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SiTime has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SiTime are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.14 per share. SiTime has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. SiTime will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9949706”.

Analyst Opinion on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SiTime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.98%. The high price target for SITM is $150.00 and the low price target for SITM is $72.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SiTime has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.40, SiTime has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $133.75. SiTime has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime does not currently pay a dividend. SiTime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

In the past three months, SiTime insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,455,569.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of SiTime is held by insiders. 62.03% of the stock of SiTime is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM



Earnings for SiTime are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of SiTime is -267.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SiTime is -267.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SiTime has a P/B Ratio of 20.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

