Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Earnings results for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

South Jersey Industries last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company earned $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for South Jersey Industries are expected to grow by 4.91% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.71 per share. South Jersey Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. South Jersey Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South Jersey Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.20%. The high price target for SJI is $36.00 and the low price target for SJI is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

South Jersey Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. South Jersey Industries has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of South Jersey Industries is 72.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South Jersey Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.76% next year. This indicates that South Jersey Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

In the past three months, South Jersey Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $208,557.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by insiders. 90.87% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI



Earnings for South Jersey Industries are expected to grow by 4.91% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. South Jersey Industries has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. South Jersey Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

