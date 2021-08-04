Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Earnings results for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.2800000000000002.

Spirit AeroSystems last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $901 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Its revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit AeroSystems has generated ($5.72) earnings per share over the last year (($8.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spirit AeroSystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to $0.05 per share. Spirit AeroSystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Spirit AeroSystems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.72%. The high price target for SPR is $70.00 and the low price target for SPR is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spirit AeroSystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Spirit AeroSystems has a forecasted upside of 13.7% from its current price of $43.09. Spirit AeroSystems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend yield of 0.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spirit AeroSystems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Spirit AeroSystems will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Spirit AeroSystems may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

In the past three months, Spirit AeroSystems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Spirit AeroSystems is held by insiders. 75.61% of the stock of Spirit AeroSystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR



Earnings for Spirit AeroSystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit AeroSystems is -5.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit AeroSystems has a P/B Ratio of 5.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

