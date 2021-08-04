Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

SPX FLOW last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.6. Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 15.83% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.00 per share. SPX FLOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. SPX FLOW will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX FLOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.00%. The high price target for FLOW is $72.00 and the low price target for FLOW is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SPX FLOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.25, SPX FLOW has a forecasted downside of 29.0% from its current price of $82.04. SPX FLOW has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SPX FLOW has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SPX FLOW is 24.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SPX FLOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.00% next year. This indicates that SPX FLOW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

In the past three months, SPX FLOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by insiders. 93.23% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW



Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 15.83% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is 115.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is 115.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. SPX FLOW has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. SPX FLOW has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

