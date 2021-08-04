How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Earnings results for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

SSR Mining last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to decrease by -5.39% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.58 per share. SSR Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. SSR Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “7216”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SSR Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.74%. The high price target for SSRM is $40.00 and the low price target for SSRM is $26.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SSR Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, SSR Mining has a forecasted upside of 100.7% from its current price of $16.19. SSR Mining has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

SSR Mining does not currently pay a dividend. SSR Mining has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, SSR Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.52% of the stock of SSR Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to decrease by -5.39% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 20.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 20.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. SSR Mining has a PEG Ratio of 3.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SSR Mining has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

