Earnings and Growth Analysis : STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Earnings results for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

STAAR Surgical last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business earned $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.0. Earnings for STAAR Surgical are expected to grow by 136.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.59 per share. STAAR Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. STAAR Surgical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6090849”.

Analyst Opinion on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.35%. The high price target for STAA is $150.00 and the low price target for STAA is $58.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

STAAR Surgical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.00, STAAR Surgical has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $128.25. STAAR Surgical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. STAAR Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

In the past three months, STAAR Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,607,495.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by insiders. 89.53% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA



Earnings for STAAR Surgical are expected to grow by 136.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 582.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 582.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. STAAR Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 29.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

