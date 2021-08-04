Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Earnings results for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Summit Materials last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Its revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Summit Materials has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.52 per share. Summit Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Summit Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3865846”.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.03%. The high price target for SUM is $42.00 and the low price target for SUM is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Summit Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.14, Summit Materials has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $33.14. Summit Materials has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

In the past three months, Summit Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,848,725.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Summit Materials is held by insiders. 98.41% of the stock of Summit Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM



Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 23.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. Summit Materials has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here