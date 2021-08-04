Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Earnings results for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Tenaris last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.5. Earnings for Tenaris are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.14 per share. Tenaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.32%. The high price target for TS is $28.00 and the low price target for TS is $14.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenaris has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.63, Tenaris has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $20.34. Tenaris has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tenaris has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tenaris is 266.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Tenaris will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.12% next year. This indicates that Tenaris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

In the past three months, Tenaris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Tenaris is held by insiders. Only 10.04% of the stock of Tenaris is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenaris (NYSE:TS



Earnings for Tenaris are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is 92.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is 92.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. Tenaris has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here