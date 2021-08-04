thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Earnings results for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.56.

Texas Pacific Land last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company earned $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land has generated $22.70 earnings per share over the last year ($21.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.3. Earnings for Texas Pacific Land are expected to grow by 53.74% in the coming year, from $31.99 to $49.18 per share. Texas Pacific Land has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Texas Pacific Land will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721185”.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Pacific Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,679.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.10%. The high price target for TPL is $2,000.00 and the low price target for TPL is $1,359.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Texas Pacific Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,679.50, Texas Pacific Land has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $1,485.00. Texas Pacific Land has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Texas Pacific Land has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 48.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Texas Pacific Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.37% next year. This indicates that Texas Pacific Land will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

In the past three months, Texas Pacific Land insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $462,697.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by insiders. 55.25% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL



Earnings for Texas Pacific Land are expected to grow by 53.74% in the coming year, from $31.99 to $49.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 68.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 68.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.65. Texas Pacific Land has a P/B Ratio of 22.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here