Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Earnings results for The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

The Macerich last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.20. The firm earned $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. Its revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Macerich has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Macerich are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.93 per share. The Macerich has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The Macerich will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “7516983”.

Analyst Opinion on The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Macerich in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.86%. The high price target for MAC is $24.00 and the low price target for MAC is $12.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Macerich has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.70, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.85, The Macerich has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $16.15. The Macerich has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Macerich has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Macerich is 27.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Macerich will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.09% next year. This indicates that The Macerich will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

In the past three months, The Macerich insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,113.00 in company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of The Macerich is held by insiders. 75.56% of the stock of The Macerich is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC



Earnings for The Macerich are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of The Macerich is -8.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Macerich is -8.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Macerich has a PEG Ratio of 5.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Macerich has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

