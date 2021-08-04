Will stock surge before Earnings results? The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Earnings results for The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

The New York Times last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business earned $473 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The New York Times has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.9. Earnings for The New York Times are expected to grow by 25.22% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.44 per share. The New York Times has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The New York Times will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157797”.

Analyst Opinion on The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The New York Times in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.09%. The high price target for NYT is $60.00 and the low price target for NYT is $48.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The New York Times has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The New York Times is 28.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The New York Times will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.44% next year. This indicates that The New York Times will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

In the past three months, The New York Times insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of The New York Times is held by insiders. 91.72% of the stock of The New York Times is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT



Earnings for The New York Times are expected to grow by 25.22% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of The New York Times is 67.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of The New York Times is 67.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. The New York Times has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

