Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.8.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $7.24 earnings per share over the last year ($9.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $9.25 to $8.98 per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The Scotts Miracle-Gro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “2106695”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $232.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.44%. The high price target for SMG is $270.00 and the low price target for SMG is $198.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $232.88, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $174.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro pays a meaningful dividend of 1.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 34.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Scotts Miracle-Gro will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.62% next year. This indicates that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,050,147.00 in company stock. 27.17% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.25% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $9.25 to $8.98 per share. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a P/B Ratio of 13.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

