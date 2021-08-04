Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Earnings results for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

The Western Union last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 10.68% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.28 per share. The Western Union has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. The Western Union will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Western Union in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.85%. The high price target for WU is $28.00 and the low price target for WU is $21.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Western Union has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Western Union is 50.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Western Union will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.23% next year. This indicates that The Western Union will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

In the past three months, The Western Union insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,732,274.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of The Western Union is held by insiders. 98.24% of the stock of The Western Union is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Western Union (NYSE:WU



Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 10.68% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 49.23. The Western Union has a P/B Ratio of 50.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

