Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Earnings results for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Toyota Motor last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $14.99 earnings per share over the last year ($15.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Toyota Motor are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $17.33 to $18.70 per share. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Toyota Motor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Toyota Motor is 29.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Toyota Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.32% next year. This indicates that Toyota Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

In the past three months, Toyota Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Toyota Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM



Earnings for Toyota Motor are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $17.33 to $18.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 12.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 12.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 32.56. Toyota Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Toyota Motor has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

