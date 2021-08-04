How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Earnings results for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.95.

Trinseo last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919 million. Trinseo has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Earnings for Trinseo are expected to decrease by -28.47% in the coming year, from $9.80 to $7.01 per share. Trinseo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Trinseo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinseo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.61%. The high price target for TSE is $80.00 and the low price target for TSE is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinseo has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinseo is 15.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trinseo will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.56% next year. This indicates that Trinseo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

In the past three months, Trinseo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $366,036.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Trinseo is held by insiders. 90.62% of the stock of Trinseo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE



Earnings for Trinseo are expected to decrease by -28.47% in the coming year, from $9.80 to $7.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is 18.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is 18.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.00. Trinseo has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

