Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Earnings results for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

UGI last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year ($4.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for UGI are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.26 per share. UGI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. UGI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7457165”.

Analyst Opinion on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.51%. The high price target for UGI is $51.00 and the low price target for UGI is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, UGI has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $45.85. UGI has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UGI has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of UGI is 51.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UGI will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.33% next year. This indicates that UGI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

In the past three months, UGI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,693,805.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of UGI is held by insiders. 78.24% of the stock of UGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UGI (NYSE:UGI



Earnings for UGI are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of UGI is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of UGI is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. UGI has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UGI has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here