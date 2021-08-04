Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Earnings results for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.41.

United Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.99. The company earned $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($9.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 42.32% in the coming year, from $10.16 to $14.46 per share. United Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. United Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.75%. The high price target for UTHR is $275.00 and the low price target for UTHR is $196.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.38, United Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 24.7% from its current price of $179.86. United Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. United Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

In the past three months, United Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,052.00 in company stock. 12.00% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 94.99% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR



Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 42.32% in the coming year, from $10.16 to $14.46 per share. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. United Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here