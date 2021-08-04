Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Earnings results for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Universal Display last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business earned $134 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.4. Earnings for Universal Display are expected to grow by 32.51% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $5.38 per share. Universal Display has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Universal Display will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Display in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $257.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.26%. The high price target for OLED is $275.00 and the low price target for OLED is $225.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Display has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $257.14, Universal Display has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $229.06. Universal Display has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Universal Display has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Display is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Display will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.87% next year. This indicates that Universal Display will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

In the past three months, Universal Display insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,951,575.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Universal Display is held by insiders. 69.98% of the stock of Universal Display is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED



Earnings for Universal Display are expected to grow by 32.51% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 74.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 74.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.41. Universal Display has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Display has a P/B Ratio of 11.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

