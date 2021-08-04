Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Earnings results for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Urban Edge Properties last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Earnings for Urban Edge Properties are expected to grow by 11.21% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.19 per share. Urban Edge Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Urban Edge Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.20%. The high price target for UE is $18.75 and the low price target for UE is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Urban Edge Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.58, Urban Edge Properties has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $18.82. Urban Edge Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Urban Edge Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 68.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Urban Edge Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.42% next year. This indicates that Urban Edge Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

In the past three months, Urban Edge Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Urban Edge Properties is held by insiders. 92.26% of the stock of Urban Edge Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE



Earnings for Urban Edge Properties are expected to grow by 11.21% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 34.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 34.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Urban Edge Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

